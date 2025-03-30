Explosions: PINL engages host communities, stakeholders on pipeline security

…Blames Attack on Sabotage

By Daniel Abia

PORT HARCOURT – Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), the company responsible for securing the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), has announced a stakeholders’ engagement with host communities and key stakeholders to address pipeline security and recent infractions.

The engagement, scheduled for Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, in Port Harcourt and Yenagoa, aims to strengthen collaboration between the company and communities along the TNP corridor spanning Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo, and Abia States.

According to Dr. Akpos Meze, Community Relations Consultant for PINL, the meeting is a continuation of previous sensitization efforts in the 215 host communities. The goal is to foster a sense of ownership and responsibility for the critical national asset among stakeholders.

Expected attendees include traditional rulers, youth leaders, women leaders, and political actors, particularly from Rivers State, where ongoing political tensions have been linked to a rise in pipeline vandalism.

“PINL is not partisan, but this meeting is essential to drive a peace process and ultimately secure the pipeline to enhance oil production and boost Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” Dr. Meze stated.

Dr. Meze cleared the air on the recent blast at the TNP pipeline in Bodo, Gokana LGA, Rivers State, attributing it to sabotage rather than operational failure.

“There is an impression that the recent explosion could have been avoided. This meeting with community leaders, government representatives, and stakeholders is to ensure a collective approach to preventing future infractions,” he said.

He further emphasized that before the attack, the pipeline had recorded zero infractions for an extended period under PINL’s management.

Despite the recent explosion, Dr. Meze confirmed that repairs have been completed and the Trans Niger Pipeline is now operating at 100% capacity.

“The pipeline has been fixed and is currently working at full output,” he assured.

Dr. Meze also highlighted PINL’s commitment to host communities, citing previous CSR initiatives such as:

Providing relief materials to Bayelsa flood victims in 2022

Distribution of palliatives to host communities in December 2024

The upcoming meeting is expected to strengthen collaboration, reduce vandalism, and improve pipeline security, ensuring uninterrupted oil production.