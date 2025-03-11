Ex-Sokoto Gov, Bafarawa denies joining SDP

Former Governor of Sokoto State and one time Presidential candidate, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has denied joining the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Bafarawa clarified his Media Aide, Dr Abubakar Umar, on Tuesday in Sokoto.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bafarawa had sometime ago excused himself from active politics.

Bafarawa described the information in circulation as false and misleading.

According to him, he had not granted any media interview nor was in consultation with any group on the issue.

He enjoined journalists to refrain from circulating false reports, stressing that he along with his people have embarked on digging the roots and circumstances that led to the circulation of the story.

“We are in Ramadan, the month of fasting, gratitude to Allah for His blessings, and a time for the wealthy to support the less privileged in society.

”It is a season for sharing food, not spreading rumours,” Bafarawa said.