Enugu to surpass ₦600bn IGR target for 2025 – Mbah

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State says his government will surpass the projected Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target of ₦600 billion for 2025, to fund more development projects.

Mbah gave the assurance on Saturday night in Enugu during his investiture as President of the Enugu Sports Club.

Recall that Mbah inaugurated the newly remodeled clubhouse, as well as the installation of new club patrons by the Chairman of Enugu Sports Club, Chief Nnanna Atuonwu.

Mbah recalled that when his administration set a goal to grow Enugu’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion, many doubted its feasibility.

“At the time, the trending analysis did not support such a growth level.

“Achieving this target requires a 27 per cent compounded annual growth rate, and some questioned how it could be realised,” he said.

He emphasised that in spite of the skepticism, his government recognised the need to shift focus away from federal allocations and instead mobilise domestic revenue.

“When we took over, the state’s IGR was about ₦25 billion. This year, our projected IGR is ₦600 billion, and based on the numbers we are seeing, we are not only going to meet this target but surpass it.

“This revenue growth is what enables us to make significant interventions across all sectors, from education to healthcare and beyond,” he stated.

The governor reiterated that his administration’s development strategy ensured inclusive growth, integrating all parts of the state into a unified economic plan.

As part of Enugu State’s preparations to host the 2026 National Sports Festival, Mbah pledged to renovate the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium and Awgu Sports Village.

“We are going to build a brand-new stadium, which will include facilities for aquatic sports.

“In addition, Awgu Sports Village will be revamped to ensure it is ready for the festival,” he said.

Commending Chief Nnanna Atuonwu and his executive team for remodeling the clubhouse, Mbah highlighted the importance of sports clubs in fostering recreation, social cohesion, and community well-being.

“The true value of a great sports club lies in its ability to reinvent itself across generations and remain relevant in contemporary times.

“Enugu Sports Club has done exceedingly well in this regard,” he remarked.

The governor pledged to asphalt its entrance road and address other pressing needs of the club.

Earlier, Atuonwu noted that Enugu Sports Club had faced challenges in infrastructure and environmental vibrancy compared to its peers across the country.

He, however, commended Mbah, whose support ensured the main clubhouse was successfully remodeled.

“Before the renovation, the main hall was in a state of disrepair, with a leaking roof, rotten wood, and corroded iron structures.

“When we turned to the governor for assistance, he did not hesitate.

“Beyond financial and logistical support, he laid a solid foundation for the club’s long-term financial independence and sustainability.

“This is why I am advocating for the establishment of a Trust Fund to ensure the club’s continued growth,” Atuonwu said.

During the event, new patrons of the club were installed, including Ms.Edna Erinne, Chief Kingsley Eze, Dr David Ogbodo, and Chief Festus Onu.

Atuonwu, whose tenure as chairman had ended, also announced that Mr Ifeanyi Nweke would soon take over as the new chairman.

The chairman of the occasion, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, praised Atuonwu for the remarkable transformation of the clubhouse since its establishment in 1929.

Nnamani, who also serves as Secretary of the Police Service Commission, also expressed gratitude to the governor for his contributions to the club’s development.

The club trustee, Chief Nnia Nwobodo suggested the creation of a cinema or film hall within the club to promote education, particularly for the children and families of members.