Enough is enough, Wike warns squatters obstructing road construction

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday declared that enough was enough, warning squatters who might want to sabotage ongoing road construction in the territory to have a rethink as government is resolved to pull down offending structures.

Addressing residents of Gishiri community affected by the ongoing construction of the Arterial Road N20, Wike said he had approved compensation for them and also went ahead to even make provision for their relocation.

He however expressed displeasure that in spite of the friendly posture of his administration, certain elements in the community had blocked the contractor handling the project from proceeding with its work.

He said; “You would realize that I have been here for more than four times. We have sat down with the community leaders and their chief. I have told them the need for them to cooperate with the government so that the contractor, the CGC, will be able to correct this road and then hand it over by May.

The traditional ruler, of course, pleaded with us to give them one week. The money for compensation has been made available and we did also promise them that as part of that, we will make available somewhere they can relocate.

“But with all these assurances, it does appear from what I got in the report that work is not going on. And I did inform the traditional ruler that this work has to go on and that enough was enough. No government would fold its arms and allow people to sabotage her. It is for the interest of the public, and not as if anybody is coming to acquire land to build houses.

“So I called them from Milan that I am going to be personally here to supervise this demolition and that is what I came for, letting them know that it is no longer going to be business as usual.

“We are doing good for the public and the public will not be happy that we are doing good for them? I don’t know what that means.

“We have given them enough time. I am not going to say because of a few people, the government will not do its work. No. We have given them more than two, three months. And nobody, I can’t just fold my hands and say, okay, let it just stop. No, we won’t do that. Some would argue that you need to put a human face to it. I don’t know what being human is more than what we have done”.