El-Rufai’s resignation from APC good riddance – Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has described Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as a welcome development.

El-Rufai recently announced his decision to leave the APC, citing the SDP as a more suitable platform for his future political aspirations.

Reacting to the development during an interview on Politics Today on Channels TV, Shehu Sani argued that El-Rufai’s departure was necessary, as his leadership had weakened the APC’s influence in Kaduna State over the years.

Shehu Sani stated, “For those of us from Kaduna state, it is a good riddance, because he stands as a liability to the party in the state and I can back this with facts. In 2015, APC had two senators; by 2023, all the senatorial zones were taken over by PDP. And out of the 14 House of Representatives seats in Kaduna state, under Nasiru, almost 9 of the seats were won by the PDP, 2 by LP, and then 3 by APC. With him as the governor, the APC also lost the presidential election in the state.

“You can see that by the time he left, the party was an unpopular platform in the state, so his exit is an opportunity for the governor and party leaders of the state to embrace the people of the state and reconfigure and reset the party towards the next election.”

Vanguard News