El-Rufai meets Aregbesola, Tunde Bakare in Lagos, sparks political speculation

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has visited former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and cleric Pastor Tunde Bakare in Lagos.

The visit was revealed by El-Rufai’s media adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye, in a tweet on Sunday.

“Malam Nasir @elrufai was in Lagos today to visit Ogbeni @raufaregbesola and Pastor Tunde Bakare,” Adekeye wrote.

El-Rufai’s meeting with the two prominent figures comes just days after his visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna.

His presence in Lagos has sparked fresh speculation about his political future and potential strategic alliances ahead of the 2027 elections.

Aregbesola, a former two-term Osun State Governor, recently left the All Progressives Congress (APC) following a prolonged internal crisis in the party’s Osun State chapter.

Bakare, on the other hand, is a renowned political voice and a former APC presidential aspirant.