El-Rufai accuses APC of orchestrating crisis in opposition parties

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is behind the internal crises rocking opposition parties, including the Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

In a viral video on X on Tuesday, El-Rufai claimed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is deliberately sponsoring disputes within these parties to weaken their leadership.

“The crisis in the Labour Party is contrived and funded by the government of the day, everyone knows it,” El-Rufai said. “Jumping from one court to another is all designed to distract the party leadership from their core functions. The same thing is happening in the PDP and even in the NNPP.”

He further alleged that the internal struggles within NNPP, including the reported expulsion of its key figure, Rabiu Kwankwaso, were orchestrated to destabilize the party.

“The last thing I read about NNPP was that one faction of the party had expelled Kwankwaso and the sitting governor. When you see things like that, you’ll know it’s a contrived crisis. Which party sacks a sitting governor, and that is the only governor they have?

“You’ll know it is contrived; I don’t have the details, and I cannot mention names,” El-Rufai stated.

El-Rufai’s remarks come just 24 hours after he resigned from the APC and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), citing a departure from the founding ideology of the ruling party.