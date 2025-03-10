EKEDC blames faulty transmission lines for poor power supply in Lagos

By Nwafor Sunday

Lagos residents have been grappling with persistent power outages as the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Monday attributed the situation to faults on the 330kV transmission lines supplying power to the region.

In a statement signed by EKEDC, the company explained that the reduced power allocation from its partners at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has led to load-shedding across its network.

“This is to kindly update you that we are still experiencing reduced power allocation from our TCN partners due to faults on the 330kV lines feeding the Lagos region,” EKEDC said.

The company assured customers that efforts are underway to restore normal supply in collaboration with TCN and other stakeholders.

“Rest assured that we are taking all necessary steps to address the situation as we work closely with TCN and other partners to resolve the issue and ensure a more stable power supply soonest.”

Lagos has been experiencing erratic power supply since last week, with many residents expressing frustration over the prolonged outages.

The statement, however, did not specify a timeline for full restoration, leaving many Lagosians uncertain about when they can expect improved electricity supply.