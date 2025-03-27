Eid El-Fitr: NSCDC deploys 4,000 personnel in FCT

NSCDC officials

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 4,000 personnel in Abuja, the nation’s capital, ahead of the Eid El-Fitr celebrations.

FCT Commandant Dr Olusola Odumosu disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja by the Command Spokesperson, DSC Monica Ojobi.

According to the statement, the deployment is to ensure the security of lives and property, as well as Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, in the FCT and its environs before, during and after the celebration.

“The deployment of officers and men cuts across specialized departments and units such as Female Strike Force, Arms Squad, Operation Adkasu, Critical National Assets and Infrastructure CNAI, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Explosives CBRNE and Counter-Terrorism.

“There is also massive deployment in vulnerable locations and soft targets such as prayer grounds, Shopping Malls, Recreational Centres, Markets, Motor Parks, Amusement Parks, City Gate, Three Arms Zone, government buildings and areas housing diplomatic offices, Critical National Assets and Infrastructure”, said Ojobi.

She added that undercover operatives have already been deployed for covert operations and surveillance to ensure proactiveness and prevent emergency or unforeseen circumstances.

According to her, black spots like uncompleted buildings that harbor criminals are also covered to avert security breaches.

“Dr. Odumosu, accordingly, gave matching orders to all Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to ensure their various Area Councils are on top of their game and ensure their presence is felt to avoid security hitches.

“All hands must be on deck. I will not tolerate any form of breeches. Ensure you deploy your personnel adequately.

“The FCT helmsman charged all officers with good conduct, working in synergy with other security agencies, adhering strictly to the rules of engagement, and avoiding harassment and intimidation of any citizen as well as accidental discharge.

“He accordingly assured residents of FCT of a safe celebration by ensuring a secure environment before, during and after the festivity.

“Commandant Odumosu urged residents of the FCT to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements, individual or group, to any Security agency near them.

“He warns criminals and vandals to stay off Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, stating that NSCDC covert officers are all over the capital city and will not hesitate to bring any offender to justice.

“He wishes the Muslim ummah in the FCT a joyous celebration and prayed for the well being of our nation”, the statement added.

Vanguard News