Eid el-Fitr: FG declares March 31, April 1 public holidays

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has declared Monday, 31st March and Tuesday, 1st April , 2025, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

He extended warm congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani said the minister urged all Muslims to embrace the virtues of self-discipline, compassion, generosity and peace, emphasising the importance of love, forgiveness, and solidarity in building a harmonious society.

“Furthermore, the Minister called on Nigerians to use this festive period to pray for peace, stability, and prosperity of the nation.

“He expressed hope that the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr would inspire unity and cooperation across religious and ethnic lines.

“Dr. Tunji-Ojo also encouraged citizens to celebrate safely and responsibly, while remembering the less privileged through acts of kindness and charity, in keeping with the true spirit of Ramadan and Eid.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, he extended heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to all Muslim faithful and prayed that the blessings of the season bring happiness, success, and fulfilment to everyone,” the statement added.