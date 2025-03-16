EFCC recovered N365.4bn, secured 4,111 convictions in 2024 – Chairman

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has disclosed that the commission recovered N365.4 billion and secured 4,111 convictions in 2024.

According to a statement by EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale on Saturday, Olukoyede made this known in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, at the end of a three-day retreat for directors, themed: “EFCC: The Journey So Far, Ensuring Professionalism and Integrity.”

He attributed the achievements to the commitment, sacrifices, and dedication of EFCC staff and assured that within the next six months, he would deliver a “brand new EFCC” in Nigeria.

“In 2024, the Commission secured 4,111 convictions and recovered over N365.4 billion. The EFCC chairman appreciated the sacrifices, hard work, and discipline of the staff, calling for increased dedication to surpass the 2024 records and greater commitment to integrity in the agency’s processes,” the statement read in part.

Olukoyede emphasized the need for professionalism and integrity in the fight against corruption, stating that the EFCC workforce must evolve into a highly motivated, honest, and effective team.

Speaking on “The Role of Personnel in Information Management and Public Perception of the EFCC,” resource person Professor Tonnie Iredia highlighted that negative perceptions of the EFCC often stem from deliberate distortion and outright cynicism about the commission’s efforts. He applauded the passion, integrity, and transparent leadership demonstrated by Olukoyede and called for greater public involvement in the anti-graft fight.

In his remarks, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, who examined the evolution of the EFCC, affirmed that “the Commission has come to stay.”

He commended the EFCC chairman and staff for their resilience and commitment to advancing the fight against corruption. Falana also acknowledged the challenges posed by the judiciary and promised that efforts would be made to address them to ensure the commission fully delivers on its mandate.