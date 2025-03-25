EFCC arrests 13 suspected internet fraudsters in Uyo

EFCC

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Uyo Zonal Directorate, has arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters in different locations within Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, and made available to journalists on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the arrests were made during an intelligence-driven sting operation on Friday, March 21, 2025. Seven suspects were apprehended at Campgee Hotel, five along Mission Road, off Ring Road 3, and one at another location within Uyo.

The EFCC revealed that various items, including two exotic cars, five laptops, and 14 smartphones, were recovered from the suspects.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the statement added.