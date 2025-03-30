Edo killings: Sanusi warns Kano youths against reprisal attack

Sanusi

By Bashir Bello

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has warned Kano youths against launching reprisal attacks on innocent non-indigenes in the state over the killings of 16 northern travelers in Edo State.

Sanusi, who is also the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), warned the youths against taking laws into their hands in his sermon after leading the two-rakat Eid-el-fitr prayer at the Kofar Mata Eid ground.

The monarch called on the relevant authorities to take decisive action and ensure justice prevailed for the victims of the barbaric act.

According to him, “We got information yesterday (Saturday evening) that youths in some areas are planning to launch reprisal attacks on non-indigenes after the Eid prayers. We are instructing them not to carry out such attacks.

“We appeal to them not to take laws into their hands. They should avoid a breakdown of law and order. We call on all traditional leaders to be vigilant.

“Similarly, we appeal to the relevant authorities to ensure justice for the victims. They should investigate and prosecute persons behind the barbaric act,” he said.

Sanusi also called on the Muslim faithful to sustain the lessons learned from the Ramadan fasting and not return to sins or wrongdoings.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf was accompanied by his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, former Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, commissioners and aides to observe the two rakat prayers.

In a related development, the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, also appealed to the relevant authorities to ensure that perpetrators of the Edo mob and killings were brought to book.

Bayero, in his Sallah message, demanded speedy justice for the victims of the Edo massacre.

