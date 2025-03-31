Edo killings: Justice will prevail for victims – Okpebholo

Gov Okpebholo

…Reprisal Not the Solution – Gov. Yusuf

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has assured that justice will be served for the 16 northern travelers killed in Uromi, Edo State.

Speaking during a visit to Kano to commiserate with the state government and its people over the tragic incident, Okpebholo revealed that 14 suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the killings.

Expressing his deep sorrow, the governor recounted his immediate response upon receiving the news.

“The incident in Uromi felt personal to me. I received the information at night, and by 4 a.m., I was already set to travel there. I couldn’t wait to board an aircraft because I needed to be there as soon as possible,” he said.

He assured the people of Kano that significant progress had been made in the investigation.

“President Bola Tinubu was deeply disturbed by the incident and wasted no time in directing the service chiefs to pursue the perpetrators. I can assure you that justice will prevail.”

“So far, we have arrested about 14 suspects. The Inspector General of Police has directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) at Force Headquarters to take over the investigation. After the holiday, the suspects will be transferred to Abuja for further interrogation, and more arrests will follow,” Okpebholo stated.

In his response, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf condemned any form of reprisal attacks, emphasizing that justice must be served through legal means.

“Reprisal is not the solution because it affects innocent people. As leaders, we must come together to fight this unfortunate trend. People should not take the law into their own hands; it is unconstitutional and should be avoided,” he said.

Yusuf urged security agencies to ensure that the suspects are publicly paraded to reassure the victims’ families and the public.

“We want to see the perpetrators physically paraded. That will bring some relief to the families and the people of Kano.”

“We appeal to security agencies to present them to the public and ensure they face trial. They must reap what they have sown, and the families of the victims should be compensated. We trust that all promises made in this regard will be fulfilled,” he added.

Governor Okpebholo is also expected to visit the families of the victims in Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State.