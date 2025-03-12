ECOWAS activates standby force to tackle terrorism

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has activated its standby force to combat terrorism in the sub-region.

The regional body had in October last year, hinted at the establishment of a 5,000-man kinetic force to tackle terrorism in the region.

Speaking at the 43rd ordinary meeting of ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff in Abuja yesterday, Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, said the activation of the force underscored the collective determination of member countries to confront the threat of terrorism.

He said: “Central to our discussions in the coming days are pressing issues concerning the ECOWAS Standby Force, ECOWAS peace support operations, as well as maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea. ‘’I am confident that our deliberations will be marked by a spirit of collaboration, innovation and determination as we work toward drafting a comprehensive strategy to address the security challenges in the sub-region.

“By leveraging our collective expertise, resources, and commitment, we can make a tangible impact on fostering peace, stability, and prosperity in the sub-region.

“In this regard, I am pleased to announce the activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force to combat terrorism in the sub-region. This activation underscores our collective determination to confront the threat of terrorism and ensure the security of the sub-region.

“With regard to security and ensuring the safety of our citizens, let me express my profound gratitude to each of you for your ongoing dedication, professionalism, and commitment to the security and well-being of our people.

“Let us approach our deliberations with a sense of purpose, unity, and resolve, knowing that we have the power to shape a more secure and prosperous future for our sub-region.”

In his remarks, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, said despite the recent withdrawal of three African countries from the regional body, ECOWAS would maintain the free movement of persons and goods for their citizens.

He also said plans were in place to mitigate the unforeseen consequences of the withdrawal of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali.

He said: “As you are aware, on January 29, 2025, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger formally withdrew their membership from ECOWAS.

‘’Following the directives of the Authority of Heads of State and Government at the last summit in December 2024, the ECOWAS Commission has now initiated a contingency plan to mitigate the unforeseen consequences of their withdrawal.

‘’Therefore, I call on you to critically examine the implications of their withdrawal on regional security in the course of your deliberations.”

“I also wish to stress that ECOWAS still has its doors open to welcome back our brothers and sisters from the three countries that recently withdrew from our community.

“In this regard, the ECOWAS Committee of Heads of State has directed that, despite the withdrawal, ECOWAS must maintain the free movement of people and goods, as well as the right of settlement and establishment, for all citizens of our community, including those from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

‘’This aligns with ECOWAS’ vision of building a united community, ensuring that ordinary citizens of our member states do not suffer,’’ the commissioner said.

Also speaking, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, said military leaders were aware that without a secure and conducive environment, economic growth and development would continue to elude the region.

Musa called on military chiefs to support political leadership by ensuring a secure environment for economic development to thrive.

He said: “The complexity of the security landscape demands that we leverage our collective expertise, and intelligence assets, and coordinate our efforts across borders if we must solve these challenges.

‘’The world has become a global village, and the gap between us is shrinking even more. Thus, collaboration is paramount and imperative to address both the root causes and symptoms of insecurity in our region.

“Some of the critical areas under discussion include the proposed review of pledges for the ECOWAS Standby Force, consideration of pledges for the ECOWAS Standby Force Counter Terrorist Brigade, and the rotation of staff officers of Peace Support Operations Divisions and the ECOWAS Standby Force, as well as maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

“Others include the presentation of the outcome of the governmental experts meeting on the ECOWAS logistics concept and the standing operating procedures for ECOWAS Logistics Depot in Lungi.”