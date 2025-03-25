Ebonyi Varsity suspends Nwifuru’s ex-security adviser for cultism

Gov. Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo

Authorities at Alex Ekwueme University, Ebonyi State, have suspended Felix Okemini, a former special assistant on security, to Governor Francis Nwifuru, over ‘cult-related behaviour’, during his matriculation.

Okemini, fired recently by the governor for gross misconduct, was suspended indefinitely by the university barely six days after matriculating as a political science student.

His suspension letter, dated March 20, circulated on social media, said his suspension is indefinite, pending the outcome of an investigation into cultism allegations against him.

“The vice-chancellor has considered the report on the allegation of cult-related behaviour levelled against you based on the display of cultism as shown on March 14, 2025, during the matriculation ceremony of the university,” the letter read.

It added, “Consequently, the vice-chancellor, on behalf of the Senate, has directed that you be suspended indefinitely from the university pending the outcome of the investigation of this matter by the Students’ Disciplinary Committee of the university. You are, by this letter, hereby suspended from the university.”