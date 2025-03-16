‘Don’t blame Tinubu for North’s woes’

President Bola Tinubu.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, has stated that it is unfair to blame President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the challenges facing Northern Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists after receiving Alhaji Yerima Shettima, President-General of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), who paid him a condolence visit over the passing of his stepmother, Hajia Fatima Abdullahi (Goggu Ladi), Zailani highlighted Tinubu’s contributions to the North’s development.

According to Zailani, Tinubu has significantly aided the North, particularly through the creation and funding of regional development commissions.

“President Tinubu has, in his own way, liberated the North from poverty and underdevelopment. With an annual budget of ₦750 billion allocated to each of the North’s three development commissions—totaling ₦2.25 trillion annually—the North has no reason to struggle with poverty, unemployment, and underdevelopment.”

He further stated that these funds, if properly managed, could address critical issues such as: Power supply, with an estimated ₦200 billion needed for 100 megawatts of solar power, Agriculture, through investment in fertilizer blending plants and enhanced research for quality seeds and Industrialization, which could generate employment and increase tax revenues

Zailani urged Northern leaders and citizens to hold the development commissions accountable rather than blaming the President or Federal Government.

“Instead of constantly questioning what the Federal Government is doing or not doing, we should be asking what our development commissions are doing with the allocated funds.”

He also addressed concerns over the Proposed Tax Reforms Bill, which critics argue would favor industrialized states like Lagos.

“Now that we have been empowered with development commissions, let us build our own industries and generate our own taxes instead of complaining.”

Hon. Zailani commended Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for his developmental initiatives, particularly his directive for the construction of 20 kilometers of asphalt roads in each constituency.

He called on Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) and similar organizations to collaborate with the government to further develop Kaduna State and the North.

Alhaji Yerima Shettima, President-General of AYCF, prayed for the late Hajia Fatima Abdullahi’s soul and wished the Zailani family strength in their time of loss.

Shettima reaffirmed AYCF’s commitment to holding leaders accountable while commending President Tinubu’s developmental strides in Northern Nigeria. “We will continue to uphold the truth and ensure justice for all.”