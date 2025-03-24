Disinformation: Oak Centre trains CSOs on practical fact-checking, verification techniques

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Oak Centre has concluded a comprehensive training for the sixth cohort of civil society organisations (CSOs), focused on enhancing their ability to detect and counter disinformation through practical fact-checking and verification techniques.

The training, which brought together participants from across various sectors, was part of Oak Centre’s ongoing commitment to strengthening democratic processes and improving public resilience against misinformation and false narratives.

Speaking at the closing session, Korede Ogundiminegha, Capacity Building Manager at Oak Centre, emphasised the significance of the initiative in an era of widespread digital misinformation and disinformation.

“Disinformation is not just a media problem; it is a democratic challenge. By equipping CSOs with the right tools and skills, we are not only enhancing literacy but also protecting the integrity of public discourse and policymaking,” he said.

According to Ogundiminegha, the decision to focus on civil society organisations was both strategic and timely.

“We chose to focus on CSOs because they are trusted voices within their communities. If they’re empowered with fact-checking tools, they can serve as powerful filters against false narratives,” he explained.

“Disinformation targets public opinion. Civil society shapes it. That’s why we’re investing in CSOs because empowered voices can help rebuild public trust, one verified fact at a time.”

Delivered through interactive sessions, expert-led modules, and practical exercises, the training covered critical areas including the definition and impact of disinformation, fact-checking methods, open-source intelligence (OSINT) tools, and the ethical responsibilities of information practitioners.

Participants were also introduced to a range of digital verification tools designed to help them assess the credibility of information and sources more effectively. The programme also seeks to strengthen multi-stakeholder collaboration among CSOs working in democracy, governance, humanitarian response, and social development.

Expected outcomes from the training include increased use of fact-checking and OSINT tools among CSOs, more collaborative counter-disinformation initiatives, and enhanced responsiveness to misleading narratives, especially in fragile or conflict-affected contexts.

Through this initiative, Oak Centre continues to empower key civil society actors with the knowledge and skills needed to defend truth and uphold democratic values in a rapidly evolving information landscape.

“This initiative is not just about digital skills. It’s about building an ecosystem of informed, ethical, and resilient civil society actors who can challenge falsehoods and champion evidence-based advocacy,” Ogundiminegha added.