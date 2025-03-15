Destinies restored, miracles, curses broken as Prophet Sam Ojo hosts 2025 men’s programme in Ibadan

By Idowu Bankole

The 2025 Men’s programme at the Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry, FARIM, with Prophet Samuel Ojo, witnessed an extraordinary outpouring of divine miracles, blessings, and victories from family curses.

The fiery deliverance Prophet, popularly known as Baba Authority, filled with special anointing, ministered to over fifty thousand men present as testimonies of victories and breakthroughs rent the air.

From the moment the event began, the atmosphere was charged with an overwhelming sense of faith, anticipation, and power.

The 2025 men’s gathering was filled with an electric blend of inspiring music ministrations, fervent prayers, uplifting exhortations, prophetic encounters, live testimonies, and impactful healing sessions.

many were blessed as God’s presence was fully felt at the FARIM’s Mountain of Glory, Ori-Oke Ogo in Asejire Ibadan, Oyo state.

As the countdown for the March 2025 cross over begins, Prophet Sam Ojo urged worshippers to prepare spiritually for the event. “Come with faith, come with expectation, and God will meet you at the point of your need,” he said.