Delta community protests removal of Torugbene-Ojobo road project from 2025 budget

…As Community Leaders Condemn State Government’s Decision

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BURUTU—The leadership of Ojobo community in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, has strongly condemned the removal of the Torugbene-Ojobo road project from the 2025 state budget, urging Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to reverse the decision.

The Ojobo Development Forum (ODF), a frontline pressure group, staged a peaceful protest over the weekend, decrying the state government’s failure to respond to multiple letters sent to relevant ministries on the matter.

During the protest, demonstrators held placards with inscriptions such as “Torugbene-Ojobo road project, a lifeline ignored”, “Ojobo community deserves state government attention”, “Reverse this unfair decision”, and “Governor Oborevwori, include our road project in your MORE Agenda”.

In a press statement issued to journalists and signed by ODF President, Chief (Amb.) Ondakare S.L. Fufeyin, the forum urged the Delta State Government to reconsider its decision and restore the 13.205 km road project to alleviate the hardship faced by the people of Ojobo and neighboring communities along the Bolou-Toru River and creeks.

The statement reads: “We are gravely enraged by the continuous neglect of the Torugbene-Ojobo road project, particularly its removal from the 2025 Delta State Budget without any explanation. ODF finds it deeply disturbing that this crucial infrastructure project was discarded without prior notice or justification.”

“In 2022, after years of lobbying, the project was included in the state budget, but it was never implemented. Now, instead of fulfilling its promise, the present administration has completely erased the project from the 2025 budget, further dashing the hopes of our people.”

The ODF President lamented that despite being an oil-producing community hosting the Osuopele Oil Field and Beniseide Flow Station, Ojobo has suffered severe infrastructural neglect and remains disconnected from other communities.

“Ojobo contributes significantly to Delta State’s revenue through oil production, yet it remains deprived of essential infrastructure. The removal of this road project further alienates our community, despite its loyalty to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since 1999,” the statement added.

The Ojobo Development Forum (ODF) is demanding:

Immediate reinstatement of the Torugbene-Ojobo road project in the 2025 state budget, with a clear commitment to funding.

Urgent commencement of the road construction.

Fair distribution of democratic dividends to Ojobo community.

Government recognition of the community’s economic and political contributions.

The protest underscores the growing frustration among Delta State’s oil-producing communities, who continue to demand equitable development in line with their contributions to the state’s economy.