Dear Bunmi, I don’t think this child is mine 

AI-generated image for illustration.

Dear Bunmi, my ex-wife’s been having a long term affair, which I’d only recently discovered.

I’m 35 and she is 30. We have a seven-year-old son and I want to arrange a DNA tests to check if I’m his dad.

Read Also: Dear Bunmi, this lecturer turns me on!

She was friends with the man when I met her some 12 years ago.

But she now tells me their affair only began a year ago and that I’m our son’s dad. Dear Bunmi, is this likely? I don’t want to have anything to do with her again, though she pleads we should not split.

However, how do I find a reputable DNA testing company, so I can be sure about the boy?

Abe, by e-mail.

Dear Abe,

Don’t rush into making two and two add up to five. Your wife swears you are her son’s dad and you are the one who has been there for him since day one.

Think hard before you put all of you through expensive and emotionally damaging tests.

You have to decide whether you can repair your marriage. You’re obviously hurt now but, believe me, infidelity is no longer a reason to call off a seemingly good marriage.

If you’re, however, bent on a test to ease your mind, any reputably diagnostic centre would do.

Share your problems and release your burden. Write now to Dear Bunmi: [email protected]

Vanguard News