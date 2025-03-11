Crude: NNPCL, Dangote re-negotiating fresh supply contract

By Udeme Akpan

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and others are set for fresh supply contract, targeted at strengthening the federal government’s Naira for Crude programme.

NNPCL said the contract for the sale of crude oil in Naira was structured to expire in March 2025, adding that discussions were ongoing toward ensuring continuous supply to refiners.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, who disclosed this in a statement title, Clarification on the Naira Crude Contract Between NNPC Limited and Dangote Refinery, yesterday, stated: “NNPC Limited has noted recent reports circulating on social media regarding the alleged unilateral termination of the crude oil sales agreement in Naira between NNPC and Dangote Refinery.

“To clarify, the contract for the sale of crude oil in Naira was structured as a six-month agreement, subject to availability, and expires at the end of March 2025. Discussions are currently ongoing towards emplacing a new contract.

“Under this arrangement, NNPC has made over 48 million barrels of crude oil available to Dangote Refinery since October 2024.

“In aggregate, NNPC has made over 84 million barrels of crude oil available to the Refinery since its commencement of operations in 2023. NNPC Limited remains committed to supplying crude oil for local refining based on mutually agreed terms and conditions.”