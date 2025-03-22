Cross River central joins agitation for Ogoja state creation

No fewer than four Local Government Areas (LGAs) from Cross River Central, have joined their counterparts in the North Senatorial District agitation, for the creation of Ogoja state.

The four LGAs of Ikom, Obubra, Etung and Boki, made their intentions known at a town hall meeting that took place at the Ikom township stadium in Ikom on Saturday.

According to the local governments, by the reason of the town hall meeting, they have joined the movement for the creation of Ogoja state.

CP Lawrence Alobi (rtd), Coordinator for the Creation of Ogoja state, Ikom zone, said that the town hall meeting was to consult and develop strategies toward the actualisation of the creation of the state.

Alobi commended the people of the areas for their role in promoting peace, unity and socio-economic development.

He noted that Etung, Boki, Ikom and Obubra were significant pillars upon which the future of the state relied on in the aspirations for socio-economic transformation.

“Your role individually and collectively in promoting peace and stability in the areas can not be overemphasised.

“As such, I want to appeal for corporation, particularly from the politicians and those in positions of authority toward the actualisation of Ogoja state,” he stated.

Alobi also stressed the need for more engagements and participation to accelerate the dream of the Ogoja state creation.

Earlier in his address, Chairman of the event, Col. Pam Orgar (rtd) called on all sons and daughters at home and in diaspora, to unite and see the Ogoja state creation as a project that would engender growth and development.

The chairman encouraged the four local governments in the zone to love one another, stressing that without love, there would be no unity and without unity, there would be no development.

Ogar said Ogoja as an old province in the country, needed urgent attention and therefore, urged lawmakers from the zone not to relent in their efforts, until Ogoja state was actualised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the town hall meeting attracted dignitaries from both the public and private sectors