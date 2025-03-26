CJN decries downturn in adherence to ethical principles in legal profession

Kekere-Ekun

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on Wednesday in Abuja, decried what she described as a downturn in the adherence to ethical principles in the legal profession.

Kekere-Ekun said this at the maiden edition of the Annual Lecture of the Body of Benchers.

The occasion also marked the public presentation of the report of the Directions of the legal practitioners Disciplinary Committee.

The CJN said it was a thing of concern that strict adherence to ethical principles in the legal profession and society at large was not only dwindling but facing serious challenges.

She canvassed an urgent need for law practitioners to recommit themselves to the fundamental values of ethics, discipline, and professional responsibility as part of efforts to address the trend.

“It is instructive to note that the Body of Benchers, as the apex institution of the legal profession in Nigeria, is uniquely positioned to lead the charge in this regard.

”The responsibility of upholding the legal profession’s sanctity rests heavily on its shoulders, and I do not doubt that the Body will continue to rise to the occasion.

“The enforcement of professional discipline among legal practitioners, through the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC), is a vital function that must be pursued with fairness, transparency, and unwavering resolve,” the CJN said.

As Chairman of the inaugural edition, the CJN commended the leadership of the body of benchers and all the entire members for their foresight and dedication in initiating the lecture.

She said that the lecture was not only a testament to the progressive evolution of the body but also a much-needed platform for intellectual engagement, practical discourse, and introspective reflection.

She said the lecture would serve multiple purposes, including illuminating the workings of the body of benchers both nationally and internationally to foster a greater understanding of its critical role in legal practice and professional discipline.

“The lecture will address challenges and prospects of the body, evaluating the ethical standards of the legal profession in Nigeria to ensure the highest levels of discipline, integrity, and professional responsibility among lawyers.

“It will also help in presenting a forward-looking agenda for strengthening the legal profession while enhancing public confidence in the judiciary and legal practice.”

She urged the body to ensure that the initiative was sustained and expanded.

She said it should not only serve as an avenue for reflection and discourse but also as a mechanism for setting clear benchmarks for professional ethics, continuous legal education and justice sector reforms.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the maiden edition is “Half-A-Century of the Body of Benchers: The Past, The Present, and The Future of Maintaining the Ethics of the

Legal Profession in Nigeria”. (NAN)