Celebrating life, legacy of Oba Adeyinka Oyekan II

Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the passing of Oba Adeyinka Oyekan II, a revered monarch who reigned as the Oba of Lagos from 1965 to 2003. His legacy honours his contributions to the rich cultural heritage of Lagos and Nigeria.

Oba Adeyinka Oyekan II was born on 30 June 1911, in Lagos, Southern Nigeria Protectorate. His father, Prince Kusanu Abiola Oyekan, was a Methodist teacher. Oba Oyekan’s educational background includes attending the Methodist Boys’ High School, Lagos, King’s College, Lagos, and later studying Pharmacy at Yaba College of Higher Education and Edinburgh University in the United Kingdom.

Before becoming the Oba of Lagos, Oba Oyekan worked as a pharmacist and served as a sergeant in the Third Field Ambulance 81st (W.A.) Division during World War II. He was also employed with the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

Oba Adeyinka Oyekan II’s remarkable achievements reflect his deep dedication to the people of Lagos. Throughout his reign, he accomplished numerous milestones that transformed the city. He restored lost customs and traditions of the Lagos people, promoted cultural heritage, and preserved the city’s history. He was also a strong advocate for education, leading to the establishment of several schools in Lagos.

Oba Oyekan demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, bringing people together and fostering a sense of community and pride as the first Lagos king to chair the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs. His philanthropic efforts transformed countless lives, focusing on improving the well-being of his people and domain. During his reign, Lagos experienced significant development and growth, with Oba Oyekan playing a key role in shaping the city’s progress.

He played a crucial role in the creation of Lagos State in 1967, a significant milestone in the city’s history. Oba Oyekan was also a strong advocate for social justice, speaking out against injustices, including the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Oba Adeyinka Oyekan II’s legacy continues to inspire and influence the people of Lagos and Nigeria, and his memory will forever be etched in our hearts. He will be remembered as a just and fair leader, a champion of education and culture, and a true patriot who devoted his life to the service of his people.

Eternal rest, Olowo Eko. May your contributions to our great city and nation never be forgotten.

OLOWO EKO,BABA KOLAWOLE

OMO IROKO ILADO OMO OSANYIN LAWE

OMO ABA EGUNSE, MA BA ENIA SE

OMO A BA’GI JA,MA BA ENIA JA

OMO IGI WE RE, WE RE LODE ILADO

AKI FI OKO RO, A KI FI ADA RO

BI A KO BA RO TAN,A KO GBODO KURO NIBE

OMO ILE KUN, ODEDE KUN, ALARA GBAYIDA

ANYO NINU EGBE DARADARA

A NLE BO LEHIN, O NLE ARA IWAJU

OMO IWAJU OLOKO A MA SO OWO

EHIN OLOKO A SO EJIGBA ILEKE

OGODEGEDE OLOKO A TAN YEBE L’OJU OMI

SUN RE O

Signed by the children

