CBN appoints 16 directors to head key dep’ts

CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed 16 directors effective March 3.

The appointments were said to have been made to bolster the apex bank’s operations in a number of policy-driven, regulatory and supervisory capacities.

The directors are Jide-Samuel Avbasowamen, director of the information technology department; Abdullahi Hamisu, director of the banking services department; Ojumu Adenike, director of the medical services department; and Makinde Olanrewaju, head of the procurement and support services department.

In the financial department, CBN appointed Sike Ijeoma as director of the financial policy and regulation department; Isa-Olatinwo Aisha, director of consumer protection department; and Oboh Victor Ugbem, director of monetary policy department.

Also, Nakorji Musa will head the trade and exchange department; Yusuf Rakiya will lead the payments system supervision department; Vincent Modesola was appointed to oversee the strategy management and innovation department; Farouk Muhammad is to lead the reserve management department; and Akinwunmi Olubukola Akinniyi takes charge of the banking supervision department.

In addition, Solaja Mohammed-Jamiu will be in charge of the other financial institutions’ supervision department (OFISD); Hassan Umar will lead the development and finance institutions supervision department; and Adedeji Adetona will steer the currency operations and branch management department.

Also, Okpanachi Moses will serve as the head of the statistics department.