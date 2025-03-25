Cardoso receives Harvard scholars, reiterates CBN’s role in intellectual discourse

Yemi Cardoso

By Emma Ujah

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has reiterated the bank’s commitment to fostering intellectual engagement and policy-driven solutions.

CBN said yesterday that he made the remark while hosting a delegation of scholars from the Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) as part of their Africa Trek, which included visits to Ghana and Nigeria.

The scholars’ visit to the CBN headquarters in Abuja brought together 50 students from 19 countries, including representatives from the HKS, Harvard Business School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Stanford University.

As an HKS alumnus and the first African elected to the global HKS Alumni Board of Directors, as well as a trustee of both the Harvard Club of Nigeria and the Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Association of Nigeria (HKSAAN), Mr. Cardoso emphasized the value of exchanging ideas and fostering partnerships to strengthen trust and understanding in Nigeria’s financial system.



“As we reset the Bank, we are committed to being a hub for thought leadership. The exposure you gain from institutions like Harvard is invaluable, and we see this as an opportunity to build long-term alliances,” he stated.



Addressing Nigeria’s economic landscape, the governor acknowledged recent challenges but highlighted progress in stabilizing the foreign exchange market and curbing inflation.



He also noted recent visits by top executives from JP Morgan, Citi Bank, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as indicators of growing investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.



“These are individuals who base their decisions on data and trends, not sentiment. Their interest reaffirms that we are on the right path,” he added.



In their remarks, Ms. Adaora Ndukwe, President of HKSAAN, and Ms. Sheffy Kolade, head of the HKS Nigeria Trek Delegation, expressed appreciation to the CBN for hosting the delegation.



They commended the Bank’s commitment to engaging with future policymakers and providing invaluable first-hand insights into Nigeria’s evolving economic landscape.



The Africa Trek initiative fosters direct interactions between emerging global leaders and key policymakers across the continent. Engagements with visionary leaders provide a platform for in-depth discussions on governance, innovation, economic development, financial stability, and the role of central banking in national development. This visit marked the first time any Africa Trek delegation has visited the Central Bank of Nigeria, further reinforcing the Bank’s dedication to knowledge exchange and strategic partnerships.