Updated: Moon sighted in Nigeria, Sunday is Eid-el-Fitr

The new moon of Shawwal 1446 AH has been sighted.

Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, announced this on Saturday.

“With the sighting of the moon, Sunday, March 30, 2025, will be the 1st of Shawwal 1446 AH, marking the day for the Eid-el-Fitr celebration,” the Sultan said in a statement.

He congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, urging them to sustain the virtues of patience, piety and charity beyond the holy month.

Earlier, the Sultan declared that fasting may continue on Sunday because Nigeria has not sighted the moon indicating the end of the month of Ramadan.

He maintained that if the moon is not sighted, then Monday, March 31, 2025, becomes Eid al-Fitr.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites, announced that the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr marking the end of the Ramadan fasting period will begin on Sunday.

“The Supreme Court has decided that tomorrow, Sunday, March 30, 2025, is the first day of Eid al-Fitr,” the Royal Court said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency on X.

The timing of Eid al-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon following the Muslim lunar calendar.

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar also announced Sunday would be the first day of the holiday.

Meanwhile, Oman and Shiite-majority Iran said that Eid al-Fitr would start on Monday.

During Ramadan, observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk and traditionally gather with family and friends to break their fast in the evening.