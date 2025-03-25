Boko Haram raids two military formations in Borno

File image

… Two soldiers feared dead, others injured after landmine explosion

… As Senator Ndume express worry

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Armed Boko Haram terrorists have raided the Wajirko army formation in the Damboa local government area with another formation in Wulgo village of Gamboru Ngala local government area in Borno state. Sources have said.

This is as another Source revealed that no fewer than two soldiers were feared dead with others injured after the convoy of the newly deployed Brigade Commander ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ in Damboa local government area stepped onto Improvised Explosive Devices/Landmines planted by suspected terrorists which exploded along Maiduguri- Damboa-Biu road.

It was also learnt that the new Brigade Commander (Names withheld) was among the injured victims.

The incident is coming shortly when government and security agencies are planning to reopen the Maiduguri-Damboa- Biu 185km road which was closed down for motorists and passengers due to its unsafety for many years.

Our Correspondent gathered that the terrorists laid an ambush simultaneously on the Wajirko and Wulgo Army formations on Monday, leading to the dislodgement of troops, even as another unconfirmed report indicated that some of the terrorists were killed in the encounter.

The Wulgo Army formation is made up of combined troops from Nigeria and the Cameroon Republic. Wulgo shared the international border with Cameroun.

Meanwhile, lamenting on the renewed Boko Haram terrorist attacks, especially in communities of Southern Borno, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC Borno South) on Tuesday in an interview with Newsmen in Maiduguri, expressed shock over the unabated and increasing Boko Haram onslaught in his constituency.

He noted that, although the military and other security agencies are doing their best, the federal government should wake up from its slumber to address the root cause of insurgency by deploying sophisticated technological warfare including drones to end the madness.

Ndume, who was the former Senate Committee Chairman on Army called on the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Train, Equip, Arm and Motivate (TEAM) the Nigerian military as well as other security agencies to enable them to face lingering challenges of terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities bedevilling some parts of the North East, North West and the nation in general.

The Senator also expressed worry about the renewed kidnappings along the Maiduguri-Damaturu-Buni Yadi- Biu road. He called for the immediate release of the Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB), Professor Abubakar El-Jummah among others who were abducted recently and still in Boko Haram captivity along the only safer, but now deadly Damaturu- Buni Yadi- Kamuya-Biu road axis in the state.

“It is terrible the renewed Boko Haram attacks in Borno, especially in Southern Borno Senatorial District. As I speak, many communities in Gwoza, Askira-Uba, Chibok, Damboa, Biu, Hawul among other Council Areas have been witnessing a series of attacks, destruction and looting of property without confrontation by our security forces.

“It is also unfortunate that these attacks are coming at a time when Governor Babagana Zulum is making frantic efforts to reopen the Maiduguri-Damboa- Biu road which connects about five local government areas in my constituency to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

“With these series of renewed attacks, even the only route which is the Maiduguri- Damaturu- Buni Yadi- Biu road is now unsafe, which means for now, if anyone from Biu, Hawul, Shani, Bayo, Kwaya Kusar and other local government areas want to come to Maiduguri, he/she has to follow through Gombe state and spend over 12 hours journey instead of two hours due to closure and unsafety of other alternative routes/ roads.

“Look at what happened yesterday, I was just informed today that Boko Haram terrorists have attacked the Army formation in Wajirko. Another landmine explosion had occured along the same routes which killed some soldiers, while the Brigade Commander was among the victims who sustained injuries.

” Although the military and other security agencies are doing their best, the federal government should wake up from its slumber to address the root cause of insurgency by deploying sophisticated technological warfare including drones to end the madness.

“Let me also call on the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Train, Equip, Arm and Motivate (TEAM) Nigerian military and other security agencies to enable them to face the lingering challenges of terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities bedevilling some parts of the North East, North West and the nation in general”. Ndume stated.

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Kenneth Daso proved abortive at press time.