Boat mishap: Nollywood plans memorial for Jnr Pope, four others

…Victim’s father cries for help

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

A memorial service and novelty march are being organized by the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Delta State chapter, to honor the memory of Jnr Pope and four other victims who lost their lives in the Anam river boat mishap on April 10, 2024.

A source confirmed this development yesterday to Saturday Vanguard, stating that a planning committee has already been set up in this respect.

The memorial service marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic incident. The source said the event will take place at a Catholic Church in Asaba, Delta State. This is even as the father of the late Sound Engineer, Olanti, who was also involved in the boat mishap has accused producer of the film, Adanma Luke of abandonment, crying out for help over the death of his third son.

Olanti’s father, who identified himself as Pastor Joseph Lazaus described his late son as the “breadwinner of the family.” He lamented that things have not been the same again since his demise.

According to Pastor Lazarus, after the death of his son, Adanma Luke transferred only N300,000 into his Bank account, and since then, he never heard from her again. “She never bothered to visit or send any commiserating message to my family”, he bemoaned.”

Lazarus, who’s the Senior Pastor at God’s Salvation Miracle Centre, Asaba, is seeking financial assistance, saying he has been struggling to pay his house rent since his son’s passing.

Recall that Jnr Pope and four other colleagues lost their lives when their boat capsized on April 10, 2024, while on their way to a movie location. The incident sparked an investigation, with Adanma Luke facing criticism for her handling of the situation.