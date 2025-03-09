BLACKOUT: Electricity recovery hits 5,093MW as TCN moves to restore stability

By Ediri Ejoh

Twenty-four hours after a major outage, Nigeria’s grid recovery has risen to 5,093.54 megawatts from over 800MW.

This was even as the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, debunked claims, arguing that the national grid did not experience a collapse on Friday.

Recall that the Federal Government celebrated what it described as a “historic rise” in power generation to 6000MW.

Data from the independent system operator, reviewed by Vanguard, showed that by 2 p.m. on Friday, the grid generated a combined total of 803mw of electricity, from about 4,000MW the hours before.

The peak generation for Friday was 5,284MW at 5 a.m. At 4 p.m, generation was 803MW as many generation plants were yet to restore supply to the national grid.

In a statement, TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, explained that “It’s line tripping, not grid collapse. The line tripping, which happened at 2 pm, led to a reduction in electricity supply allocation on Friday.”

Speculations about national collapse arose after electricity distribution companies reported a reduction in electricity allocation from TCN, resulting in outages across their networks.

Ikeja Electric, in a notice to its customers on Friday, stated, “Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today, 07/03/2025, at 14:00 hours, affecting supply within our network. Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders.”

Similarly, Eko Electricity Distribution Company stated, “The current power situation is due to reduced power allocation from our TCN partners aimed at maintaining grid stability.”