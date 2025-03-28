Be prepared if you agree to ride the back of a Tiger to power, by Muyiwa Adetiba

Muyiwa Adetiba

Some 25 years ago, during the tenure of a certain General made President by the godfathers of Nigeria, a contact called from Aso Rock to give me a piece of good news. The caller knew of my relationship with someone who was being considered for a top political job and felt I should know before it became public.

According to the caller, security checks had been done and it was ‘a done deal’. An elated me put a call through to the person being offered the job and it was confirmed. In fact, a few of his old political colleagues including a couple of State Governors who were privy to the news had come visiting. Although everything was still hush hush, there was a buzz in the air. It was in the midst of this quiet buzz that I ran into someone I had a tremendous respect for.

Alhaji Shehu Musa was one of a rarified class of Super Perm Secs during his days in the Civil Service and touted as perhaps the most powerful person in the Shagari government. He was a very cerebral and highly detribalized man and I had no hesitation in seeking his advice as we played ‘catch up’ on other things. He knew ‘my man’ of course during their days in the Shagari Government and admitted he was a good man.

Then he gave his advice. ‘My man’ should insist on due process being done. He should go through a process of nomination and endorsement by other stakeholders and not allow himself to be put in office by one man however powerful. I was to remember that advice three years down the line when the once beneficial and chummy relationship between the man and his sponsor, soured because he tried to caution his boss on the repercussions of a political course of action the boss had taken. All the past good deeds including saving his boss from possible impeachment and ensuring a second term, were sacrificed on the altar of what was regarded by the ‘Big Boss’ as ‘disloyalty or rebellion’.

I still remember Shehu Musa’s advice today, 25 years after, when I see someone brought to power and limelight from relative obscurity by a powerful politician. We saw it in Edo State recently when ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole canvassed so vigorously for Okpebholo during the last elections that one wondered who, between the two, was actually going into office as Governor. We saw it three years ago when ex-Governor Wike singlehandedly installed Fubara as successor against all opposition.

We saw it some fifteen years ago when ex-President Obasanjo rail loaded an ailing Yar’Adua into office as his successor. We have been seeing it since 2003 as ex-Governor, now President Tinubu puts ‘his candidates’ on the much coveted Lagos State seat. So relatively inexperienced and politically unknown were those successive Lagos State Governors that one wonders if any one of them could have won a senatorial seat on their own. We have been seeing it with varying levels of success in virtually all the States as Governors seek to install those they favour as their successors.

Godfatherism is a factor of life, especially political life. In the corporate and professional world, talents and potentials are nurtured by mentors and godfathers. The reverse is the case in the political world where loyalty and weak personalities often replace talent and competence as prerequisites. A man who is catapulted into high office in spite of his shortcomings and naiveté – or because of them – should never allow the hubris of the job get into his head.

He is a man who has ridden into power on the back of a Tiger. The Tiger is no mule. He is no beast of burden. He is a predator who does not offer his back to just anyone. Whoever agrees to ride on the back of the Tiger to power must therefore, give a thought to how to disembark safely. He has to know – or learn-how to stuff the Tiger’s mouth – literally with food and largess and figuratively with adulation and unconditional loyalty. It is called survival.

Unfortunately, the Tiger is as insatiable as he is ferocious and it is not easy to keep him constantly happy. He is also a proud animal. Unfortunately again, many riders believe they have acquired the power and therefore the sword to ride safely. They find, too late, that the power and the sword in their hands are merely symbolic. My advice to those who are being offered powerful political positions is that they should not be so anxious for power that they discountenance the motives – ulterior and altruistic – of the person offering them.

Neither should they ignore the temperaments and personalities of their would-be godfather. The second advice is that they should insist on due process, however tortuous and uncertain that process may be, that involves the endorsement of other stakeholders. The third is to pay little heed to those urging them to be their ‘own man’. Many are mere rabble-rousers.

The situation in Rivers State is the result of a man who got power served a la carte for him but found the subsequent knee on his neck so strong that he couldn’t breathe let alone enjoy the sumptuous meal of power. The recent State of emergency is a consequence of the obduracy of the godfather, the immaturity of the Executive and the belligerence of the Legislature all coming to a head.

They just couldn’t rein in their worst impulses even as everybody saw anarchy looming. It was like a death wish. Was the declaration of the State of emergency inevitable given the escalating developments in the State? Or was it preemptive? I believe it was more of the latter, possibly to stave off a gathering of dark political and economic clouds. But I think the Tinubu Government could have waited a bit more to watch things play out before deciding on the best means of containment.

I also believe Tinubu’s long held credentials as an activist and democrat have taken a hit as a result of his recent actions in Rivers and Lagos States. Would he as Governor have taken the State of emergency and the suspension lying down without a fight? Would he as Governor have allowed an Obasa to run the State Assembly the way he did without any regard for, or deference to him? He should look in the mirror.

All advocates of Federalism should feel sad at the suspension of a sitting Governor and the situation that purportedly led to it. It is like taking one step forward and two steps backwards in our journey towards true Federalism. At what point should the center interfere in the affairs of the State and to which extent? It is time to test the waters on this.