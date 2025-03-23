BamBam counts blessings after breakthrough role in Omoni Oboli’s movie

By Ayo Onikoyi

Love In Every Word, Omoni Oboli’s romantic movie, has taken social media by storm amassing an impressive 14 million views as of the time of filing this report. The film features actress and reality TV star Oluwabamike Adebuniyan, popularly known as BamBam, and Uzor Arukwe.

In an interview with Potpourri BamBam, opened up about her gratitude for landing a major role in the movie.

“I am truly elated and grateful to God for the opportunity given to me by Omoni Oboli for taking a chance on me. She has been a blessing. I am really blessed at how Nigerians and the world have received this movie. I am grateful, elated, and blessed. Absolutely, I am trusting God that this will be a turning point for me as an actress,” she shared.

On handling the spotlight and managing expectations, BamBam revealed her plans to enlist professional guidance: “How I intend to handle the spotlight and the expectations that come with it is to be signed to a management company, a management team that I am liaising with to ensure that my interest is protected at all times. To ensure that I am not being sentimental about the decisions I am making moving forward, having the right management team attached to me is one of the major ways.”

BamBam also expressed her excitement about exploring diverse roles in the future. “That one character I would love to play is in an action film. I look forward to being in a film that is not a romcom, that is action. I would also love to play the villain in a movie and see how I am able to interpret that role,” she added.