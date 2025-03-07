Avoid streaming, reduce video quality, 8 other ways to reduce your data consumption

As data prices soar, Nigerians are looking for creative ways to maximise their data usage and reduce expenses.

In today’s digital era, internet access has become indispensable for work, education, and social interactions.

However, the recent surge in data tariffs is pushing many Nigerians to the brink, making connectivity an expensive necessity rather than an accessible resource.

Here are ten practical hacks to help users spend less while staying connected

10 ways to reduce data usage and cut costs

Turn off background data usage

Apps like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok consume data even when not in use. Restrict background data in phone settings to save data.

Use data-saving browsers

Browsers like Opera Mini and Google Chrome’s Lite mode compress web pages, helping users save up to 90% of their data.

Download instead of streaming

Downloading videos, music, and movies while on WiFi reduces excessive data consumption compared to streaming in real-time.

Utilise offline features on apps

Apps like Google Maps, Netflix, and Spotify offer offline features that allow users to save content and access it later without using data.

Set data usage limits

Android and iOS devices have built-in features to monitor and cap data consumption, preventing excessive usage.

Automatic updates can silently consume data. Adjust settings to update apps only when connected to WiFi.

Use WiFi

Whenever PossibleConnecting to public or home WiFi networks can significantly reduce reliance on mobile data.

Reduce video quality on streaming Apps

Lowering video resolution on platforms like YouTube and Netflix can save a substantial amount of data.

Uninstall Data-Hungry Apps

Some apps consume large amounts of data. Consider switching to lighter versions like Facebook Lite or YouTube Go.

Manage Media Downloads in Messaging Apps

Disabling auto-download for media files in WhatsApp and Telegram can prevent unnecessary data consumption.

