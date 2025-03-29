Attack on oil pipeline: Nweke compromised to lie against me – Fubara fires back

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has urged members of the public to disregard the claims by his former Head of Service, Dr George Nweke, stating that he (Nweke) has been compromised to lie against him (Fubara)

Fubara disclosed this in a statement he signed in Port Harcourt, on Saturday, in response to the briefing granted to pressmen by his former HoS, Nweke, in Abuja, on Friday.

Fubara said that all his former HoS said his addresses to newsmen were false and urged members of the public to disregard the same

He said: “Ordinarily, I would not have responded to his claims, but to correct the erroneous impression such allegations may create in the minds of the people, and the disaffection it is bound to cause in the state and the country.

“First, on the claim that he was aware of my discussions and plans to support Bala Mohammed’s alleged 2027 presidential bid, it is laughable that Dr Nwaeke would be part of any high-level political meeting as Head of Service, much more sitting in my alleged night meetings with Bala Mohammed and militants as he claimed. Howbeit, none of such meetings were never held.

“The truth is that the whole world knew when the Bauchi State Governor, as Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum visited the State, and there was nothing secret about the visits.

“It is also ludicrous for Dr. Nwaeke to claim that he was aware of my meetings to encourage attacks on oil pipelines and other National assets in the State, as there was no time I held any meeting with militants or any criminal group to destabilise the State. It is on record that I have been at the forefront of preaching peace in the State even in the face of obvious provocations.

“The truth is that Dr. Nwaeke has been compromised, and whatever he is saying is only aimed at fulfilling his promise to those who may have paid or coerced him to lie against me.

“I call on all well-meaning Nigerians and the good people of Rivers State to disregard everything said by Dr. Nwaeke as they are mere desperate attempts to discredit me and my administration, and undermine the peace process by Mr. President.”