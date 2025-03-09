Atletico stumble to 2-1 defeat away at Getafe

Getafe’s players celebrate their second goal during the Spanish league football match between Getafe CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe on March 9, 2025. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP)

Atletico Madrid stumbled to a 2-1 defeat by Getafe on Sunday in a significant blow to their La Liga title ambitions.

Diego Simeone’s side, second, would have gone top with a victory after leaders Barcelona’s match was postponed on Saturday, and they were on course for three points after Alexander Sorloth struck from the penalty spot after 75 minutes.

However Atletico forward Angel Correa was sent off and Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri scored two late goals to snatch victory for the hosts.

Later Sunday champions Real Madrid, third, host Rayo Vallecano and if they win will pull level with Barca.

“The truth is after we scored the goal we knew they were going to push forward… with the sending off, a man down, the game got away from us,” Atletico midfielder Pablo Barrios told DAZN.

“We were being patient because we knew sooner or later the goal was going to come, and it did, but then we pulled back and with the red card we didn’t know how to keep control.”

Simeone picked a strong side despite the Champions League last 16 second leg clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday on the horizon.

However Getafe set out to frustrate the visitors and neither team was able to trouble the other significantly in the first half.

“The game offered nothing, it was not a nice match to watch,” admitted Simeone.

The Atletico coach’s son Giuliano Simeone probed down the right and was his team’s most threatening player.

Getafe came closest to opening the scoring when Christantus Uche directed a header straight at Jan Oblak, when well placed to score.

Atletico midfielder Rodrigo de Paul suffered a knock in the first half and was taken off at half-time with the Champions League in mind.

Clement Lenglet also suffered a problem in the warm-up and was switched for Jose Gimenez in the starting line-up.

“They both have different discomforts, we’ll see if they’re ready for Wednesday’s game and if not, they’ll be ready for (the one after that),” said Simeone.

The Atletico coach brought on Sorloth for Julian Alvarez and it was the Norwegian who opened the scoring, from the penalty spot after Omar Alderete handled the ball.

Sorloth drilled home his 10th league goal of the season, despite starting just nine times in 24 appearances.

– ‘Fought until the end’ –

Atletico seemed comfortable with their lead until striker Correa, another substitute, was sent off for a high tackle on Djene Dakonam in the 87th minute.

Moments later Atletico levelled through Arambarri, who collected a flicked-on free kick and rammed home.

With 10 minutes of stoppage time added on and the wind in their sails, Getafe went for a winner and found one.

Diego Rico’s effort from distance was cleverly diverted home by Uruguay international Arambarri, who was just onside and snatched his team the three points.

“The team fought until the end, using our weapons and even more so after Correa’s sending off, we took the game to their area, and that’s where we had our chances today,” Arambarri told DAZN.

Vanguard News