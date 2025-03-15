ASUU LASUED seeks improved engagement with management

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Lagos State University of Education, LASUED, chapter, has called for an improved engagement between it and the management of the institution, so that issues would not degenerate before being addressed.

This is just as the union has said its agitation for improvement in the welfare of members is in the right direction.

Speaking in a chat, a union leader, Dr Victor Akinola, said the issues the union wants addressed fall into two categories – those that the management can handle, and those that only the state government can resolve.

Asked whether the issues in contention have been resolved, Akinola said: “Well, major issues are now receiving attention. The demands are in two categories: those that the union expects the management to address and some significant issues and arrears that can only be resolved by the state government.

“Our agitation primarily focused on staff welfare—such as salaries, bonuses, increments, long-awaited arrears, relocation allowances, and some challenging working conditions. There was a misinterpretation in previous reports comparing the infrastructure at the college to the university during the agitation. Issues like the lack of service vehicles for deans and the need for an improved water supply at the Epe campus were only selectively addressed. In terms of infrastructure and instructional facilities, the university is superb—any visit will confirm that.”