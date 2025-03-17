Asake reconciles with father

Afrobeats sensation Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has made amends with his ailing father, Fatai Odunsi, and promised to purchase a house for him and as well cover his medical expenses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Odunsi made this known in a new video released online, confirming that his son has reached out to him following a recent public fallout between them.

The ailing Odunsi had in a viral video accused Asake of abandoning him since his health started deteriorating in 2022, alleging that despite the singer’s fame and fortune, he had not been financially supportive.

However, in a swift reaction, the “Lonely at the Top” crooner flayed the accusation with a cryptic message on social media, singing in Yoruba.

He said: “You can’t please everyone, you can’t please the world. But anything you are doing, just do it for God.

“My own father wants to cajole me, and I have sent so much money to him. I have struggled for so many years, but they want to make life tire me.”

The recrimination, however, generated a buzz on social media, with many fans and netizens expressing sympathy with the father, while others took sides with the artiste.

As the intrigues continued between the father and son, their extended family members intervened and called on Asake to come to his father’s rescue by purchasing a house for him and also providing medical support.

However, in video released on Sunday night, Odunsi revealed that his son has reached out and promised to support him.

According to him, Asake has committed to purchasing a new house for him and covering his medical expenses.

Speaking in Yoruba, Odunsi expressed pride in Asake and showered him with prayers, adding that he called out Asake because it had been a long time since he saw him.

He further revealed that Asake has instructed real estate agents to find him a new home.

He said: “His mother ought to ask him when last he saw me. That was what got me angry, but we have sorted all the problems.

“We are no longer fighting. Asake said he will do everything that I want.We have settled, no more problems.

“They are now looking for a new house that he will buy for me. He has settled everything.”

Odunsi also confirmed that the artiste has agreed to take full responsibility for his 11-year-old daughter, Zeenat.

“He has never denied his child, but he has now promised to take full responsibility for the child.”

He also mentioned that he would be going to the hospital the next day, as Asake had sent him all the necessary funds for his treatment.