APC elders mulls expulsion of Jaji

Hon Jaji remains a die-hard supporter of APC, Tinubu – Zamfara APC

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Some elders under the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West have called on the National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, to take disciplinary action against Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, for alleged anti-party activities.

Jaji is a member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji constituency, Zamfara State.

The elders in a statement through the Zonal Coordinator of the APC North West, Aliyu Mammani Kaura, accused Jaji of engaging in anti-party activities.

According to them, Jaji’s actions have brought political instability, dishonour, and rancour to the party particularly in Zamfara State, citing his alleged romance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in Zamfara State, as well as his refusal to respect the party leaders.

“As a political leader, Jaji should focus on serving his constituents and delivering services rather than sponsoring social media attacks against perceived political enemies,” they alleged.

“Zamfara APC is a family, and any action to destroy its hard-earned peace and unity should be resisted, hence, our call in the party’s leadership to act fast ahead of the 2027 elections”, the statement added.

Jaji is a loyal APC member

Meanwhile, the Jajiya Political Movement,in a statement signed by

Mansur Aminu Khalifa,Secretary, APC, Zamfara State, alleged that some forces were in a desperate attempt to tarnish Hon. Aminu Jaji’s Reputation

“The attention of the Jajiya Political Movement has been drawn to a fabricated media report by a non-existent elders committee of the APC, North West. This report attempts to link the distinguished Honorable member representing Kaura/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon Dr. Aminu Sani Jaji, with allegations of anti-party activities and romance with the opposition PDP.”

He stated that they were not bothered by these allegations, as it is well-known that some forces had a history of hiding behind non-existent structures to damage the reputation of people of integrity.

He explained that Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji was seen as a potential threat to their ambitions and they resorted to using the same tactics to damage his reputation.

He said it was wrong to accuse Jaji of anti party activities including romance with the PDP, describing the allegations as baseless and lacking credibility.

“Our mentor and political leader, Aminu Sani Jaji, remains a die-hard supporter of the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“Dr. Aminu Sani Jaji is and will remain in a clear state of understanding with other well-meaning APC leaders in Zamfara State…

He is and will always be ready to work with them towards the overall success of the APC in Zamfara State and Nigeria.”

“We urge the APC National Headquarters to conduct a survey regarding the 20,000 bags of rice donated to Zamfara State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The party will discover its real enemies. While people like Aminu Jaji and Sen. Abdulaziz Yari used their hard-earned money to purchase hundreds of metric tons of assorted food items and shared them with party members..”

“We call on our supporters to remain focused on promoting the APC and not be swayed by divisionists who seek to destroy the APC in Zamfara at all costs.”