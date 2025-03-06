APC adopts indirect primary to pick candidate for Anambra guber election

APC flags

The All Progressives Congress National Working Committee (APCNWC) has adopted indirect primary mode to pick its governorship candidate for the Nov. 8, Anambra governorship election.

Mr Ajibola Basiru, the party’s National Secretary, said this while addressing newsmen at the end of its NWC meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

“Our meeting considered the processes in the ongoing Anambra governorship election, which is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2025.

“It was formally decided at the meeting that the mode of emergence of the candidate for that election will be through indirect primary,” the APC scribe said.

He said the decision was taken to carry along all the party’s stakeholders based on the advice of the State Working Committee.

Basiru added that a stakeholders’ meeting with the State Working Committee, State Caucus and aspirants would hold at the party’s national headquarters on a later date to further discuss on the issue.

He assured that the party’s leadership would provide a level playing field for all aspirants for the election.

The APC secretary added that the NWC also considered its proposition to begin engagement with government appointees on their achievements of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu immediately after the Ramadan fast.

He said the initiative was to ensure that there was engagement between the party and government officials to x-ray the progress and challenges faced by different Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

Basiru further said that the NWC reviewed the ongoing e-registration of members of the party, adding that the consultants handling the project had been mobilised.

He said necessary equipment and software had been acquired to ensure that the exercise was seamless.

“Our commitment is that before the next election, we would have a register that has integrity and will also be useful for the purposes of accessing the demographics within the party,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the APC generated N350 million from the sale of its Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to seven governorship aspirants in Anambra

The nomination form was sold at N40 million, while the expression of interest form cost N10 million.

The seven aspirants who purchased the forms are Chukuma Umeoji, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, Nicholas Ukachukwu, Sir Paul Chukwuma, Onunkwo Johnbosco Obinna, Valentine Ozigbo, and Edozie Madu.

The aspirants are to contest for the party’s ticket at it primary slated for April 5.