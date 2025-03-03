Supreme Court verdict on Rivers: Anxiety as Fubara begins implementation

By Emma Amaize, South-South Regional Editor, Clifford Ndujihe, Dapo Akinrefon, Sam Oyadongha, Henry Ojelu, Ozioruva Aliu, Dan Abia, Chioma Onuegbu & Ochuko Akuopha

Embattled governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured the people of the state that his administration would implement the Supreme Court’s verdict after carefully reviewing its Certified True Copy, CTC.

This followed Friday’s judgment of the apex court, which declared the council polls conducted in the state on October 5, 2024, invalid.

Recall that the apex court also ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and Accountant-General of the Federation to stop monthly federal allocation to local governments in the state.

The governor’s decision elicited reactions from South-South leaders, Chief Sara-Igbe, Pan-Niger Delta Youths Forum, PANDYEF, and PDP chieftain, Olabode George, who all frowned on the apex court’s judgement.

In a statewide broadcast yesterday, Fubara revealed that he had met with his legal team who expect to obtain the CTC by Friday, March 7, 2025.

He emphasised that his government was committed to upholding constitutional principles and would act in accordance with the law.

The governor said: ‘’My dear people of Rivers State, we are all aware of the recent Supreme Court judgments and pronouncements regarding aspects of the lingering political disputes in our dear State.

‘’Although we disagree with the judgments, we are bound to obey the orders made therein as a law-abiding government.

‘’Since inception, we have conducted the affairs of government within the framework of our Constitution, due process and the rule of law.

‘’While we are not above mistakes because we are humans, we believe that we have not, as a government, done anything deliberately to trample on the rule of law or the hallowed principles of constitutional governance.



‘’Accordingly, I have had a meeting with my team of lawyers, and they have assured me that the certified true copy of the judgments may be available to them by Friday, March 7, 2025.

‘’I assure you that upon the receipt of certified judgments, we shall study their ramifications and implement them without reservations to move the state forward.

‘’Furthermore, given the outlawing of caretaker arrangements in the local government system, I hereby direct the Heads of Local Government Administration to immediately take over the administration of the 23 local government councils pending the conduct of fresh elections by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.

‘’I further direct the outgoing local government chairmen to formally hand over the levers of power to the Heads of Local Government Administration by Monday, March 3, 2025.

‘’Although our dear state seems to be back in trying times, I urge everyone to remain calm and peacefully go about with their legitimate daily activities as we continue to do everything in our power to advance our responsibilities to the citizens.’’

Fubara, Wike, political class should find middle ground — S-South leaders

Reacting to the development yesterday, some leaders and stakeholders of the South-South geo-political zone, urged Governor Fubara, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Mr. Nyesom Wike, and the political class, to find a political solution to the emergency in the state without compromising last Friday’s judgment of the Supreme Court.

However, tension mounted in the state yesterday, over the judgment, as the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, umbrella body of the traditional rulers, leaders, and stakeholders of the coastal states of the Niger-Delta, called on the Supreme Court to reconsider its judgment on Rivers State.

Political class should make compromises — Ikponmwen, South-South leader

A prominent South-South leader and former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Idada Ikponmwen, retd., who spoke to Vanguard in Benin City, Edo State, called for a political resolution of the crisis in Rivers State.

The legal practitioner noted that though the Supreme Court was the final bus stop which orders were irreversible, the political class in the state should find a middle ground.

“The political class, which is the governor, the lawmakers, and the political leaders in the state, should find a way out of the issue politically without compromising the court’s decision. In my opinion, that is the best way to go in this situation,” he said.

Gov should comply with judgment —Ambakederimo, SSRG convener

Another South-South leader and Convener of the South-South Reawakening Group, SSRG, Elder Joseph Ambakederimo, said: “The Supreme Court judgment has far-reaching implications on the polity of Rivers State if the government of the state refuses to abide by the outcome of the judgment.

“I say so because there are multiple scenarios, such as economic, social, and political, on the strata. Can one imagine how financially the state would be strangled?

“For the sake of the people of Rivers State, the governor should tow the path of peace as he has always advocated and do what is right in line with the declarative judgment of the apex court.”

Smoothened way for political resolution —Igbini

Former Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, governorship candidate in Delta State, Mr. Emmanuel Igbini, said: “The Supreme Court judgment has laid the grounds for the return of peace in Rivers State.

“As a mutual friend of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Nyesom Wike, and Governor Fubara, and one who has been relentless in trying to reconcile both of them since October 29, 2023, when the unexpected misunderstanding cropped up, this judgment delivered last Friday by the Supreme Court of Nigeria is a very welcome development. It has now paved the way for political resolution of the misunderstanding.

“It has been my long-held position that there cannot be a reconciliation of Wike and Fubara by anybody or group of persons until after the Supreme Court finally decides on the issues formulated by legal teams of both parties for adjudication, which for me was mainly the continued legitimacy of Martin Amaewhule and the 25 other members, as speaker and members, respectively, of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly, post-October 29, 2023.

“That has now been settled, and rightly so, by the Supreme Court, which stated unequivocally that Martin Amaewhule remains the legitimately elected speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and the other 25 members also remain legitimately elected members of the state House of Assembly.

Verdict counter-productive —PANDEF

The Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, in Delta State, Prince Maikpobi Okareme, told Vanguard: “I align myself with national PANDEF’s position.”

The PANDEF spokesperson, Obiuwevbi Ominimini, had said: “PANDEF is profoundly dismayed by the Supreme Court’s pronouncement, which has effectively stalled the disbursement of funds from the Federation Account Allocation Committee to Rivers State.

“While reaffirming its commitment to peace and reconciliation in the Niger Delta, PANDEF urged the Supreme Court to reconsider its stance in the interest of economic stability, social justice, and national unity.

“The South-South region has remained a pillar of peace and a vital component of Nigeria’s economy. It is, therefore, crucial for judicial and political institutions to handle such matters with fairness, wisdom, and foresight.”

The regional group noted that the judgment undermined ongoing peace-building efforts spearheaded by the Obong Victor Attah-led Peace and Reconciliation Committee, which has made significant strides in fostering harmony within the state.

Judiciary has compromised — Sarah-Igbe, Ijaw leader

An Ijaw leader in Rivers State, Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, said he had no problem with the decision of the governor to implement the judgment of the court because “I quarrel with the position of the Supreme Court on the Rivers State matter.

‘’The judiciary has compromised in this matter. That judgment has disarmed and armed-twisted the governor. The same Supreme Court ordered the states of the federation to conduct local government elections, so why then invalidate that of Rivers?

“I do not know whether the court dispensed justice or merely took sides because of one superman whom they want to satisfy.’’

Judgement punitive — Emiaso, retired Delta judge

President of the Delta State Area Customary Court, Miakpor Emiaso retd., described the Supreme Court judgement that ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to stop allocation to Rivers State as “a bit harsh”, adding, “It is like throwing away the child and the bathwater.”

He said: “If you say do not give funds to the state government, how do you want the state government to operate without funds? If you do that, you ground the system.

“We should keep our fingers crossed because the issue is unresolved, and it is only when it is resolved that we will know the real effect of the Supreme Court judgment.

“The Supreme Court has not decided the status of the 27 members of the House of Assembly. All the Supreme Court said was that it is absurd for three members to arrogate to themselves a quorum of the House of Assembly.

“There is another independent suit which is testing whether these persons defected and if they defected, whether the defection is tantamount to them losing their seats.”

Threat to peace — PANDYEF

On its part, the Pan-Niger Delta Youths Forum, PANDYEF condemned the Supreme Court decision reinstating the Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly.

In a statement in Port Harcourt, PANDYEF spokesman, Mr. Chika Art Adiele, said the ruling was an economic sabotage against the interest of Rivers people, insisting that such a verdict was capable of “breaching peace and order in the state and the Niger Delta.”

Adiele said: “We are dismayed by the infantile antics of anti-democratic forces whose stock in trade is brewing crisis in a bid to topple the people’s governor. We firmly condemn this judgment. It is against the tenets of the constitution of Nigeria.”

He warned that any attempt by the enemies of Rivers people to seize power by judicial fiat would be stoutly resisted by Niger Delta youths.

“We cannot be cowed, neither shall we lay or surrender at that altar of political manipulations of rascals.

“We reiterate boldly once again that anyone, no matter how highly placed, will face fierce resistance by the majority of Rivers people,’’ he vowed.

Fubara has done the right thing —Bode George

Also reacting, former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George, said he aligned with the Rivers governor to conduct fresh council polls.

“That is the most sensisble thing to do, that is his purview. He is now struggling to reduce the pains of the people and they (FG) should listen to him because he controls the State Electoral Commission.

‘’Rather than go through violence, he is reassuring the people that he can conduct another election within a week. He can do it and I agree with him.”

Reacting to the Supreme Court verdict, Chief George described the verdict as disheartening, warning that it might cause problems for the country.

George, who tasked President Bola Tinubu to wade into the matter, said: “This is disheartening. What the Supreme Court has done is not fair to the people of Rivers State.

“How can the allocations of the people at the grassroot be withheld? How does he want the workers to survive and feed their families?

“What the Supreme Court should have done is to have annulled the election and asked the governor to conduct a fresh one. It should not have ruled that local government allocations be withheld

“I want to advise the President that this is something that can cause problem for the country. I also want to advise him (President) to do something and not cause problems for the people of Rivers State.

‘’The people are hungry and angry; he should not compound the problems of the people because before you know it, they may begin to burst oil pipelines which may affect the country’s revenue.

‘’Why do we put more pains on the people? I am not a lawyer but this is disheartening. I have a lot of sympathy for the poor people.”

Rivers Elders Council reacts

On its part, Rivers State Elders Council in a statement by the chairman, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, stated: ‘’Rivers State Elders Council congratulates the people of Rivers State on the well-rounded pronouncement of the Supreme Court of Nigena delivered on Friday, February 28, 2025 on the political crises in the state.

‘’The Elders Council further commends the people of the state for their resilience, patience and peaceful disposition throughout the period of the crises in the state while awaiting the final verdict of the apex court of the land on all the matters.

‘’Now that the Supreme Court has spoken unequivocally on all the matters, we believe strongly that nothing now stands in the way of Sir Fubara, governor of Rivers State and Martin Amaewhule, speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, working together in the best interest of the state and her people.

‘’We are, therefore, calling on the governor of Rivers State and speaker of the House of Assembly, who both emerged from the same political family in the state, to put Rivers State above all other considerations, personal or otherwise, and ensure urgently that all necessary steps are taken in conformity with their constitutional responsibilities.’’