Another guest allegedly murdered in Delta hotel

Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume

Another tragic case of the alleged murder of a hotel guest occured in Delta again, this time in Warri at Arubayi Street.

Vanguard gathered that the guest who was simply identified as Kome checked into the hotel within the week and was allegedly murdered on Wednesday.

The workers allegedly threw the corpse of the guest over the fence but they were not lucky as those in the neighbourhood noticed the act and raised alarm.

Sources in the hood said policemen were invited and they allegedly recovered items belonging to the deceased at the hotel, adding that arrests were made.

The state Police spokesman, SP Bright Edafe was yet to speak on the sad development.

It would be recalled that a similar incident occured last week at a hotel in Ithe soko area of the state and the place was sealed up by the government and security agents.