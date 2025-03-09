Nigeria Red Cross denies backing any political party or candidate ahead of Anambra governorship poll.

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

The Nigerian Red Cross Society, NRCS, Anambra state branch, has vehemently denied endorsing any political party or candidate in the fast-approaching governorship election in the state.

Therefore, the society warned that it would not tolerate any clandestine move by individuals or groups to drag it into a political quagmire, insisting that NRCS is not a political group but an independent, national, and impartial humanitarian institution established in Nigeria by Cap 130 of the Nigerian Red Cross Act.

In a press statement issued to journalists via WhatsApp, the Executive Secretary of the Anambra state branch of NRCS, Engr. Kingsley Okoye noted that this Act clearly defined the role of the Red Cross as follows:-

“To serve as Auxiliary to public authorities by providing emergency services and disaster risk reduction to every organization (Government, Schools, Campaign rallies, religious organizations) without any discrimination.”

According to Engr. Okoye, “As an Independent organization, the Red Cross determines our modus operandi and conditioner under which we honor invitations and confer honors to individuals and groups based on humanitarian antecedence.”

“As a neutral and impartial organization, the Red Cross services are open to all groups willing to organize large-scale events involving crowds with strict conditions for providing pre-hospital care in line with global best practices.”

“International treaties protect the emblem of the Red Cross and can or will only be used for protection as authorized by such treaty and the Red Cross Act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the status.

Individuals, groups, or groups attempting to violate these laws do so at their own risk.”

Therefore, he denied that members of the Red Cross have never before, now or in the future, declared or mobilized support for or with any political party or parties or individuals for election into public office or any pressure group.

The statement also encouraged all, irrespective of political ambition, to respect the dignity of those we serve. It added that it is using this medium to appeal to its media supporters to verify Red Cross activities properly before publishing articles.

Vanguard News