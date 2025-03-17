Anambra guber: LP in suspense as APC, APGA ignite race

By Emmanuel Aziken

AWKA — TWO of the dominant political parties in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, All Progressives Congress, APC, and All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, were at the weekend getting their bearings on the governorship race.

Labour Party with its foothold on the state of Peter Obi is, however, enveloped in intrigues over the limitation of forms to seeking aspirants.

The face of the possible contest got underway on Saturday at the APC ward delegate election with billionaire property mogul, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu sweeping the majority of delegates across the state.

Except party leaders overrule the results on ground, Ukachukwu from Nnewi South who has for long sought the governorship office would be facing Governor Chukwuma Soludo, the presumed nominee of APGA.

Soludo, who is today marking the third anniversary of his inauguration, is set to be crowned the APGA candidate in the face of no opposition.

Vanguard reports that intrigues have, however, overshadowed the battle for the ticket in Labour Party.

The four major aspirants in the Labour Party, including George Moghalu, former managing director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA; John Nwosu, an ICT expert; Senator Tony Nwoye and Barth Nwibe have been left divided over an alleged plot to impose a preferred aspirant on the party.

Vanguard gathered that Nwoye and Nwibe, who are considered heavyweights with the ability to wrest the ticket, have opted out.

It was gathered that Nwoye, a sitting senator was denied the opportunity of purchasing the N30 million form. Nwibe, a popular billionaire businessman has, however, removed himself from the race following claims of favouritism.

Moghalu, who joined the party last October from the APC, was believed to have lost the favour of the APC hierarchy following his unabashed association with Mr Rotimi Amaechi, erstwhile Minister of Transportation, who is believed to have appointed him to his former NIWA position.

Moghalu, a former national secretary of the former All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP, was believed to have sought refuge in Labour Party following the rooting out of Amaechi’s foot soldiers in the APC.

However, his entry has, however, caused some disquiet within Labour Party with claims that he is being favoured over other aspirants. Nwibe from Igboukwu in Agauta LGA, who has business interest in the oil and gas services industry and with a strong grassroots support was said to have opted out when he saw the handwriting on the wall.

Senator Nwoye on the other hand, according to party sources, was not allowed to buy the form by the national secretariat reportedly acting under the influence of a prominent figure in the party from the state.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiorah Ifoh said: “We sold forms to the people that met the deadline. We are very democratic and the form is open to all qualified members of the party from Anambra. Only two persons bought the form and they are due for screening soon.”