Anambra community leader murdered in his residence

A community leader in Umudioka village, Awka, Chief Michael Nwobu, 83, has been murdered in his residence, 27, Okolobu Street, Umudioka Village, Awka, Anambra State, by unknown persons.

The incident happened last Sunday when the hoodlums gained access to his residence after his family members had gone to church.

According to his first son, Mr Nnaemeka Nwobu, who is based in South Korea, “I got a call on Sunday that my father, Chief Michael Nwobu was murdered Sunday. My father was supposed to go as a witness in the High Court Awka on the 5th of March 2025 over the land dispute between Mr. Patrick Nwobu and Mr Nnamdi Nnaemeka but he was killed on March 2. I was told he was stabbed several times.

“I suspect that they hired some cultists to kill my father. The killer almost cut off his head. The Nigeria police command in Awka is still investigating the circumstances surrounding his murder. They have not said anything for now.

“I am not happy about the killing of my father, the way he died and I can’t imagine how he was trying to survive, struggling to stay alive when they were killing him. I want justice from the police and the government over the killing of this innocent man. My late father, Chief Michael Chinweze Nnaemeka Nwobu was a man of justice. May God help us.”

Another statement by the victim’s son, Nnaemeka Kene Joseph to the police read: “I strongly suspect some of our family members because of the case they have in court with him. There was a threat to overthrow his leadership of the family before he was killed and that is all I have to say. I am also suspecting some of the tenants who were present in the house at the time of the incident.”