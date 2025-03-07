Anambra: APC commences screening of aspirants

APC flags

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress APC has begun screening of aspirants ahead of its April 5, 2025, Governorship Primary Election in Anambra state.

The governorship screening committee headed by a former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, commenced the exercise Friday evening shortly after its inauguration by the party’s National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

Saturday Vanguard recalls that no fewer than seven aspirants had purchased the nomination and expression of interest forms. They include Hon. Chukwuma Michael Umeoji, Prof. Obiora Francis Okonkwo, Nicholas Chukwujeku Ukachukwu, Sir Paul Chukwuma, Onunkwo JohnBosco Obinna, Valentine Ozigbo and Edozie Madu.

Speaking during the inauguration, Ganduje tasked the Shema panel to be fair and prevent against litigation.

He said; “We have confidence in you to do justice in what you are assigned to do. Ensure that you don’t leave some gaps to make us face some litigations either within the party or outside the party.”

Speaking shortly after his screening, one of the aspirants and former APC National Auditor, Sir Paul Chukwuma, said he is the best candidate to fly the flag of the party.

“I came prepared for the screening and I am happy it went well. I am ready for the primary and also hopeful to be elected. I’m also convinced that the APC will Anambra election.

“I feel great that the APC has a commendable practice of people from other parties joining us. The outcome of people coming in is a product of what we started when I was a member of the National Working Committee NWC.

“I am happy that my brothers from other parties are identifying with the APC. We should allow anybody who feels he is qualified to contest to do so. I want them to join us to clean Anambra and return the state to the people”, he stated.