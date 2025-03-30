AMVCA 11 unveils nominees as voting begins

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has unveiled the nominees for its highly anticipated 11th edition, marking another milestone in celebrating African film and television excellence. The announcement, broadcast on Sunday, 23rd March across Africa Magic channels, underscores the event’s role in spotlighting the creativity that is redefining storytelling across the continent.

Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels for West Africa at MultiChoice, shared her excitement about this year’s selections: “The nominees reflect the depth and innovation shaping our industry. Each entry captures a unique aspect of Africa’s vibrant storytellers, setting the stage for the next wave of creative voices.” Her remarks highlight AMVCA’s commitment to artistic excellence and cultural impact

The awards will recognise achievements in productions exhibited or broadcast between December 1, 2023, and December 31, 2024. This year’s AMVCA features 27 categories, including 18 non-voting, 9 audience voting categories. There are also 2 juried accolades – Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer Awards. The non-voting categories will be adjudicated by a panel of judges led by renowned filmmaker Femi Odugbemi.

Notable nominees include exceptional talents across categories such as Best Movie, Best Lead Actor, Best Lead Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.