Amnesty Int’l backs Lagos corps member, condemns intimidation

By Henry Oduah

Amnesty International has condemned the alleged threats made against a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Ushie Uguamaye, also known as Raye, after she posted a video on social media criticising President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In her video, the NYSC member lamented the economic situation in the country, describing Tinubu as a “terrible” leader.

Uguamaye later said she was threatened by NYSC officials for refusing to delete the video, adding that she was summoned before the Eti-Osa 3 LGI’s office at 10 am Monday, March 17.

In a statement posted on social media, Amnesty International said Uguamaye expressed her discontent peacefully and should not be subjected to threats.

“Amnesty International strongly condemns threats and intimidation directed at a lady who posted TikTok video lamenting the current escalating economic hardship. The lady alleged that NYSC officials @officialnyscng threatened her for refusing to delete the video,” the statement read.

“It is perfectly within her right to express discontent peacefully. Instead of threatening her for her opinions on rampant inflation, the authorities should be prioritizing addressing the country’s economic woes.

“Millions of people in Nigeria are facing extreme poverty. So far, the authorities have failed to put in place effective mitigation measures, leaving millions of people without the hope of getting out of the economic challenges and enjoying their human rights.

“The Nigerian authorities must stop responding with violence and threats to individuals and groups who express dissenting opinions — in utter disregard for Nigerian constitution and international law. Holding and voicing dissenting views is not a crime.”

In another post, the organisation said: “#OccupyNYSC Yes. We can do it! The vicious threats to the youth corp member by NYSC @officialnyscng officials and others must be withdrawn. Her rights and safety guaranteed.”