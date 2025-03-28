Amnesty International demands probe into lynching of 16 travelers in Edo

By Nwafor Sunday

Amnesty International has called for an immediate and transparent investigation into the gruesome lynching of at least 16 travelers in Uromi, Edo State.

The victims, who were hunters traveling from Rivers State to Kano for Eid celebrations, were reportedly brutally beaten, tied to used tires, doused in petrol, and set ablaze by a mob consisting of vigilante members and armed youths.

In a statement posted on its X (formerly Twitter) account, Amnesty International Nigeria described the attack as horrific mob violence, stating that viral videos of the incident showed the victims pleading for their lives while their attackers carried out the barbaric killings amid cheering crowds.

No Police Intervention as Victims Were Lynched

According to Amnesty International, despite the prolonged and public nature of the killings, there was no police intervention to stop the mob. The group expressed deep concern over the growing trend of vigilante groups in towns and villages along major highways, blocking roads and engaging in unlawful activities, including extrajudicial killings.

“The horrific mob violence that happened in Uromi is part of the rising trend of vigilante groups taking the law into their own hands. The failure of security agencies to intervene is deeply troubling and must be addressed urgently,” the statement read.

Amnesty International has demanded that the Edo State government and security agencies launch a full-scale, independent investigation into the attack. The rights group stressed that justice must be served, and those responsible must be held accountable to prevent further incidents of jungle justice.

The Edo State government and security agencies are yet to issue an official statement regarding the killings. However, Governor Monday Okoebholo had earlier condemned the attack and ordered a police investigation into the incident.

This latest act of mob violence has sparked widespread outrage, with calls from both local and international organizations for stronger measures to curb lawlessness and extrajudicial killings in Nigeria.