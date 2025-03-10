Amnesty International condemns forced eviction of Ilaje-Otumara community in Lagos

Amnesty International has strongly condemned the violent forced eviction of the Ilaje-Otumara riverside community in Lagos, which left over 10,000 residents homeless.

The organization has called on the Lagos State government to halt its demolition campaign, which it describes as ruthless and unlawful.

According to a statement by Amnesty International Nigeria’s Director, Isa Sanusi, the demolition, carried out on Friday, March 7, 2025, was conducted without consultation, adequate notice, compensation, or alternative housing—violating international human rights laws that Nigeria is bound to uphold.

“The forced eviction at Ilaje-Otumara was carried out in defiance of a subsisting court order from June 21, 2017, and despite prior government promises to upgrade the community with essential facilities,” Sanusi said. “Families are now stranded, many losing everything, including their means of livelihood.

Time and again, the Lagos State government has used forced evictions to displace people living in poverty, disregarding the devastating impact on affected communities.”

Sanusi further revealed that the eviction was executed with the backing of armed security forces and unidentified individuals, widely known as “area boys,” who carried machetes, guns, and axes. Many residents sustained injuries, while some families reported missing children in the chaos.

Amnesty International has urged the Lagos State government to stop mass evictions, investigate the use of violence in such operations, and provide remedies to those whose human rights have been violated.

“Lagos must be an inclusive city,” Sanusi stated. “A mega Lagos should not come at the expense of communities living in poverty, who are being punished for decades of government urban planning failures.”